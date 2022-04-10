Oliver Hitchcock vigil honors Sheboygan Falls boy killed, mom accused

The Sheboygan Falls community is remembering the life of Oliver Hitchcock, an 8-year-old believed to have been killed by his own mother.

Natalia Hitchcock is charged with Oliver's death.

People close to her say the war in Ukraine could have played a role in her mental state.

Oliver Hitchcock, Natalia Hitchcock

The community was invited to River Park in Sheboygan Falls Sunday night to light a candle for Oliver.

The boy was found unresponsive at his apartment on March 30 and prosecutors say police found his mother trying to cut her heart out with a knife. Court documents say she also tried killing her other son. A witness told police the war in Ukraine had an impact on Natalia Hitchcock's mental health. She is from Russia.

Court documents show Hitchcock told police she was worried that "she was being sold on the dark web, and the Russian government was going to take her kids and abuse them."

Prosecutors say she confessed to suffocating Oliver. She faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.