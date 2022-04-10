Expand / Collapse search

Old World Third bar district shooting; Milwaukee man killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a homicide that happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday near Martin Luther King Drive and Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee's Old World Third bar district.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to stem from an argument. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.  

