O&H reveals 2020 holiday Kringle inspired by Danish Hygge culture

O&H Danish Bakery revealed on Wednesday, Dec. 2 its exclusive holiday Kringle for 2020.

The Nordic Noel Kringle is inspired by Hygge (pronounced “hoo-ga”), the Danish word for creating a cozy atmosphere and finding comfort and contentment— a feeling O&H hopes to help bring to families across the country amid this unusual holiday season.

A news release says the Nordic Noel Kringle features silky cream cheese and sweet ginger cake filling, topped with creamy vanilla icing and sprinkled with ginger cookie pieces.

Eric Olesen, third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery, stated the following:

"We knew we wanted to create a Kringle that embodied the warmth and comfort of hygge during this challenging year as more individuals choose to stay home, and with gingerbread being such a classic holiday flavor, we’re thrilled to introduce the Nordic Noel Kringle."

The new holiday Kringle along with other seasonal flavors are now available in-store and online for nationwide delivery.