Officials to offer advance look at 2020 election recount facility

Officials on Thursday, Nov. 18 delivered ballots to the Wisconsin Center for the recount. Sheriff’s deputies escorted the ballots from the courthouse.

At 3:30 p.m., Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson and Elections Director Julietta Henry will provide an advance look at the space where more than 300 local election workers will conduct a recount of the 2020 presidential election.

Clerk Christenson and Director Henry will provide a limited tour of the recount space on the third floor of the Wisconsin Center, and explain the procedures they have established to ensure an orderly and efficient recount process that also minimizes public health risk to COVID-19.

The Milwaukee County Board of Canvassers will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at the Wisconsin Center, to finalize recount procedures and commence the process.