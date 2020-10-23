Officials seek help locating driver, vehicle after political signs damaged

article

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in identifying the driver or vehicle involved in a criminal damage to political signs case.

Officials say the vehicle appears to be a dark-colored Ford Crown Victoria/Mercury or Grand Marquis/Lincoln Town car with a large white “Punisher” skull sticker in the rear window.

It was involved in a criminal damage to property case where the victim has had property destroyed on seven separate occasions.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office at (262) 377-7172.