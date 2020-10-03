Officials: Palmyra fire deemed complete loss, no injuries

article

The Palmyra Public Safety Department is investigating a large structure fire that happened near WIS-59 and Arcadian Avenue in Palmyra on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Authorities said the fire was "very involved" and the affected buildings are a complete loss.

Fire crews were able to protect all buildings housing animals at the scene and no injuries to animals or people -- including fire crew personnel -- occurred.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting the investigation.

Agencies from Jefferson, Waukesha, Rock, Dane, Dodge, Washington and Walworth counties provided assistance battling the fire.

More details will be released in the coming days, according to the Palmyra Public Safety Department.

