Officials ID man who died after falling through ice on Fox Lake in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WITI) -- A Brookfield man is dead after falling through the ice on Fox Lake in northwestern Dodge County on Tuesday evening, December 23rd. Officials have identified the victim as 41-year-old Steven Kellerman.



The incident happened shortly after 6:00 p.m.



Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say three men were riding on ATVs when they went into the water in a bay on the southwestern portion of the lake.



Two of the men were able to get out of the water and yell for help. The third person, later identified as Kellerman, was in the water for approximately an hour until rescue personnel were able to reach him in a rescue boat. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.



The two other men were treated and released at the scene.



Sheriff’s officials say a Fox Lake police officer was under mutual aid to assist in the effort and he received a minor non life-threatening injury during the rescue. He was treated and expected to be released.