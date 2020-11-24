Officials: 1 dead, 2 hurt after collision in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Town of Oakland on Tuesday morning, Nov. 24.

Officials say the two-vehicle wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 12 just west of Oestreich Lane.

The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 12 when it lost control and crossed over the centerline into oncoming eastbound traffic. The vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle on the passenger side -- sending it into the southbound ditch. The passenger of the westbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers of the involved vehicles were taken to hospitals.

Vehicle and weather conditions were a factor in the crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Fort Atkinson Fire Department, and both Ryan Brother’s and Cambridge EMS.

The crash is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.