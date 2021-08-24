Officer shot, man pursued dead: Greenfield police chief offers update

Greenfield police provided a brief video update on Tuesday, Aug. 24 regarding an incident in which a Greenfield police officer was shot multiple times – after a traffic stop and police pursuit. The man being pursued eventually crashed and fired upon officers, officials say. That person, identified as Tyran Lamb, was fatally shot by officers.

Greenfield Police Chief Jay Johnson spoke in the above video – and the following statement was released via social media:

"Per State law, the Milwaukee Police Department, acting as the lead agency for the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), is handling the investigation. The entire incident was captured on multiple squad and body cameras, and all video has been turned over to the MAIT investigators.

"In the early morning hours of Sunday, 08/22/21, a Greenfield Police Officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near the Greenfield/Milwaukee border. A backup officer arrived on scene, at which time the suspect vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with another occupied vehicle at 27/Becher in the City of Milwaukee.

Significant police presence near 26th and Becher in Milwaukee

"Officers approached the vehicle to render aid and take the driver of the suspect vehicle into custody. The driver and lone occupant of the suspect vehicle fired shots at the officers through the vehicle’s windshield. Officers returned fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, continuing to shoot at officers. Officers retreated to cover and it was found one of the officers had suffered several gunshot wounds. Backup officers immediately performed lifesaving efforts that were nothing short of heroic.

"The Milwaukee Police Department arrived on scene and the suspect was located a short distance away. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Significant police presence near 26th and Becher in Milwaukee

"The Greenfield Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the Milwaukee Police Department for the support and resources provided, the Milwaukee Fire Department for their care and transport of our officer, and to the team at Froedtert Hospital for their outstanding continued care of our officer.

"This incident has impacted every member of our agency and the outpouring of support from the community has been remarkable."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.