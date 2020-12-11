Officer on leave, woman recovering after Wauwatosa shooting

Wauwatosa police on Friday, Dec. 11 released new details about an officer-involved shooting the previous night.

A 35-year-old woman underwent surgery and is reportedly in stable condition after she was shot by a Wauwatosa officer around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the 35-year-old was holding a wooden post, which was involved in two altercations -- the latter involving the Wauwatosa officer.

A 911 caller reported seeing the woman attack another woman with the object in what investigators believe was a random, unprovoked attack.

Police dash cam footage of a woman who allegedly struck a police vehicle with a wooden post

The responding officer has nine months of experience, police said. When the officer responded, police say the 35-year-old immediately began hitting the squad car's windshield with the wooden post. When the officer confronted the woman, police say the woman would not follow commands and walked toward the officer; the officer then shot the woman.

Police said the woman continued her aggressive behavior after being shot. It took several officers to take her into custody.

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Wauwatosa on Thursday night, Dec. 10.

"It’s supposed to be a safe community and we’re seeing so much going that it’s flat-out scary. It’s scary and unnecessary," said Matt Dahlstrom, who lives nearby. "It doesn't make any sense. It doesn't make any sense."

A representative with the City of Wauwatosa said body cameras for officers have been ordered, but they have not yet been implemented.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard department protocol.

The West Allis Police Department is leading the investigation.