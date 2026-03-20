Officer-involved shooting in Summit; suspect identified by officials

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The Brief The 41-year-old man fatally shot by law enforcement in the Town of Summit has been identified as Nathan Poulakos. Following a multi-county pursuit, Poulakos' vehicle became disabled, and he was shot after displaying a handgun toward deputies. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this incident.



The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Waukesha County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the 41-year-old man fatally shot by law enforcement in the Town of Summit on Thursday, March 19, is identified as Nathan Poulakos.

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, at about 9:12 a.m. Thursday, Waukesha County deputies were made aware of a pursuit entering Waukesha County from Jefferson County.

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At the Jefferson County line, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stopped its pursuit. Following that, Waukesha County deputies got information that the driver possibly had felony warrants for their arrest. A Waukesha County deputy found the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped off, and a pursuit was started.

Scene right off of State Highway 67

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle became disabled in a field. An armed man, Poulakos, then got out of the vehicle and displayed a handgun.

The sheriff's department says that it believed the deputies, in fearing for their lives, responded by using deadly force, shooting the suspect. A handgun was found at the scene near the suspect.

The weapon, via the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office

Emergency medical assistance was provided; however, Poulakos was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

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Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said the two deputies involved have 20 and five years of law enforcement experience, respectively.

What's next:

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office will investigate this incident.