Off-duty Milwaukee officer shot at, returns fire near 37th and Orchard

An off-duty Milwaukee Police Department officer was shot at by a suspect early Tuesday morning, Aug. 13. The officer returned fire.

According to police, the officer heard glass break around 12:45 a.m. near 37th and Orchard and went to investigate.

Upon arrival, the off-duty officer saw two people standing next to a vehicle and identified himself as an officer.

Police say the suspect fired shots at the officer, and the officer returned fire. The suspects ran from the scene and no arrests have been made.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.