Off-duty Grafton police officer cited for OWI after crash

A Grafton police officer has been placed on paid administrated leave after being issued a citation for OWI following a crash. The officer was off-duty at the time of the crash.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Balsam Court and Walnut Court in the Village of Grafton on Sept. 19. Upon arrival, the driver of the vehicle was identified as off-duty Grafton Police Officer Tylor Taubenheim.

To avoid a conflict of interest, responding officers contacted the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office to conduct the accident investigation.

Responding deputies determined Taubenheim was intoxicated and arrested him for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was subsequently issued a citation for OWI 1st and inattentive driving. The results of the blood draw have yet to be received.

Grafton Police placed Taubenheim on paid administrative leave per their department policy. Grafton Police Chief Jeff A. Caponera, said that Officer Taubenheim will remain on paid administrative leave pending the results of the internal affairs investigation.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash investigation and subsequent OWI investigation. Washington County DA’s office has been assigned as a special prosecutor to remove any potential conflict of interest.

Officer Taubenheim has been employed with Grafton PD for a little over one year.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android