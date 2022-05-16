Off-duty Cleveland officer shot, killed armed robbery suspect: police

article

Milwaukee police say a 38-year-old off-duty police officer from Cleveland acted in self-defense when they allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old during an armed robbery attempt early Sunday morning near 17th and Vliet.

Police were called to the area around 12:30 a.m. The victim was in possession of a firearm.

Scene near 17th and Vliet

This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police continue to seek two suspects related to the armed robbery attempt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

