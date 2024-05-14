October 2022 Milwaukee chase, crash; Prentice Hawkins pleads guilty

article

A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty on Monday, May 13 to a felony charge of operator flee/elude officer-bodily harm in connection with a police chase and crash that happened in October 2022. The accused is Prentice Hawkins.

In a plea deal, a second charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety against Hawkins was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Hawkins is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.

Case details

Two people were seriously injured following a collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Oct. 23, 2022. The collision ended what was a police chase. The fleeing driver, Hawkins, was arrested.

Officials say police responded to a shots fired incident that occurred near 40th and Vera in Milwaukee. Officers observed a vehicle flee the scene and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to stop, and a chase ensued.

Collision at Teutonia and Mill, Milwaukee (Credit: Rayln Homecare)

The police chase ended when the fleeing vehicle disregarded a red light on N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, was hospitalized with serious injuries.