Oct. 21 is 'Purple Thursday': Domestic violence resources
In Milwaukee, domestic violence advocates are working to make sure survivors know about all the resources available.
The three-day Love Without Violence Conference kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 21 is "Purple Thursday," an opportunity to start a conversation and raise awareness. You are encouraged to wear purple to show support.
The annual Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report says 68 people died because of domestic violence in 2020; 15 of them in Milwaukee.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are some resources that can help:
- An organization that links to seven different specialty groups
Women & Children’s Horizons in Kenosha
- Help Line: 262-652-9900Help Line (Toll Free): 800-853-3503
- 24-Hour HotlineCall: 414-933-2722Text: 414-877-8100
National Domestic Violence Hotline
- Call: 800-799-SAFE (7233)Text "Start" to 88788
