Oct. 21 is 'Purple Thursday': Domestic violence resources

article

In Milwaukee, domestic violence advocates are working to make sure survivors know about all the resources available.

The three-day Love Without Violence Conference kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Oct. 21 is "Purple Thursday," an opportunity to start a conversation and raise awareness. You are encouraged to wear purple to show support.

The annual Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report says 68 people died because of domestic violence in 2020; 15 of them in Milwaukee.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are some resources that can help:

We Are Here

An organization that links to seven different specialty groups

Women & Children’s Horizons in Kenosha

Help Line: 262-652-9900Help Line (Toll Free): 800-853-3503

Sojourner Family Peace Center

24-Hour HotlineCall: 414-933-2722Text: 414-877-8100

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Call: 800-799-SAFE (7233)Text "Start" to 88788

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android