Expand / Collapse search

Oct. 21 is 'Purple Thursday': Domestic violence resources

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

National Domestic Violence Hotline

In Milwaukee,  domestic violence advocates are working to make sure survivors know about all the resources available. 

The three-day Love Without Violence Conference kicked off Wednesday, Oct. 20. 

Oct. 21 is "Purple Thursday," an opportunity to start a conversation and raise awareness.  You are encouraged to wear purple to show support. 

The annual Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report says 68 people died because of domestic violence in 2020; 15 of them in Milwaukee. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are some resources that can help:

We Are Here

  • An organization that links to seven different specialty groups

Women & Children’s Horizons in Kenosha

  • Help Line: 262-652-9900Help Line (Toll Free): 800-853-3503

Sojourner Family Peace Center

  • 24-Hour HotlineCall: 414-933-2722Text: 414-877-8100

National Domestic Violence Hotline

  • Call: 800-799-SAFE (7233)Text "Start" to 88788

 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

11 Milwaukee domestic violence homicides, experts come together
article

11 Milwaukee domestic violence homicides, experts come together

In Milwaukee, domestic violence advocates are working to make sure survivors know about all the resources available.