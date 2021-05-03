Oconomowoc warehouse shooting: No motive determined, officials say

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, May 3 that along with the City of Oconomowoc Police Department they have concluded their investigation into the double homicide that occurred at Roundy's Distribution Center on March 16. At this time, a motive has not been determined.

"We want to reassure everyone that detectives interviewed family members, friends, hundreds of Roundy's employees, and community members. We also investigated all tips that were received and forensically examined devices and social media accounts. In conclusion, we have not determined a clear motive as to why these incidents took place," said the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc

The shootings happened overnight in different locations inside the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee. Law enforcement was called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 for an "industrial accident." They quickly realized it was something worse.

One victim was found in a loading dock, while another was located in an upper area of the building. Life-saving measures were conducted but were unsuccessful. Both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Tactical incident at Roundy’s Distribution Center

The victims have been identified as Kevin Schneider, 39, of Milwaukee, and Kevin Kloth, 51, of Germantown. Both workers had more than 20 years with the company. Investigators say Kloth and Schneider were shot and killed by a co-worker, 41-year-old Fraron Cornelius of Wauwatosa.

After the shooting, police say Cornelius took off. Officers used surveillance footage to identify Cornelius as the shooter and warned law enforcement in the area to be on the lookout for his vehicle.

Later, Cornelius crashed his car on Milwaukee's northwest side and fatally shot himself -- all after a police pursuit.