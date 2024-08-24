Oconomowoc police seek missing woman Saturday

article

The Oconomowoc Police Department asked for help Saturday to find a missing 42-year-old woman named Jennifer. They are in the area of Newport and Revere.

Police described Jennifer as 5 feet tall and 125 pounds with short, blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a pink sweatshirt and high-top boots.

Anyone with information on Jennifer's whereabouts is asked to call Waukesha County Communications at 262–446-5070.