Oconomowoc police seek missing woman Saturday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 24, 2024 4:54pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Jennifer (Courtesy: OPD)

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Oconomowoc Police Department asked for help Saturday to find a missing 42-year-old woman named Jennifer. They are in the area of Newport and Revere.

Police described Jennifer as 5 feet tall and 125 pounds with short, blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a pink sweatshirt and high-top boots.

Anyone with information on Jennifer's whereabouts is asked to call Waukesha County Communications at 262–446-5070.