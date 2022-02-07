Obtain an ID to vote, steps explained: DOT

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is available to help Wisconsin residents obtain an ID to vote if they don’t already have or lost a Wisconsin driver license or ID, the most common forms of identification.

DMV offers these steps to obtain an ID to vote:

First, understand that there is no separate "voter ID" and a federally-compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website.

Next, voters who need to get their first Wisconsin ID should begin on the DMV website at wisconsindmv.gov /idcards . This site explains what documents are necessary to bring to the DMV and how to make an appointment.

Replacing a lost card can be done online:

to replace an ID wisconsindmv.gov/id

to replace a driver license: wisconsindmv.gov/DL-online

Third, bring the required documents to apply at the nearest DMV. Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. The voter should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete the required application.

Finally, a receipt valid for voting purposes will be provided and can be used to show at the polls.

DMV offers this ID Petition Process and ID card for voting purposes free of charge. Anyone who doesn’t have an ID to vote in the spring election should start the process now.

DMV's toll-free voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069 is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission https://elections.wi.gov/