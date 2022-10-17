Obtain an ID to vote, steps explained: DMV

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding voters of how to obtain identification ahead of the Wisconsin fall election on Nov. 8.

Identification that is used for voting purposes includes a driver's license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.

To obtain identification to show at the polls for voting, begin online. A list of the required documents to bring to a DMV Customer Service Center is available. If the required documents needed for an ID are not readily available, DMV has a process, called the Voter ID Petition Process, to obtain the necessary information. This process is free and may be used to quickly obtain a receipt valid to take to the polls for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.

Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at 844-588-1069. Questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information or other election information can be directed to Wisconsin Election Commission.