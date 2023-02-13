'Object' shot down over Lake Huron, here's why so many are being found

Three flying objects were shot down over the weekend including one over Lake Huron Sunday, Feb. 12 by fighters from the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison.

So what's with all these UFO sightings?

"I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens," said John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman.

The three objects shot down over the weekend were in Alaska, the Yukon and over Lake Huron.

Kirby said it's a different situation than the Chinese spy balloon downed in the Atlantic.

Chinese spy balloon flies above in Charlotte N.C. on Feb. 4. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Chinese balloon, knew what it was, and we saw it – slowed down, sped up, maneuvered it," said Kirby. "These other three didn’t have propulsion, driven by the wind."

Kirby said it's unclear if the objects had surveillance capabilities, but out of an abundance of caution, the President ordered the unidentified aerial phenomena shot down.

"There was risk to civilian air traffic," said Kirby.

That's because they were up around 20,000 feet.

The FAA briefly closed airspace over Lake Michigan Sunday to support the Department of Defense as it worked in the area.

Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House Feb. 13. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The military said the Lake Huron object was tracked across the UP. A KC-135 Stratotanker was in the air over portions of northeastern Wisconsin as well as an E-3 Sentry AWAC based out of Oklahoma City's Tinker Air Force Base in the skies over Fond du Lac County.

The object was shot down by an F-16 pilot from the Duluth National Guard based out of Madison's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field.

The government believes the object landed in Canadian waters. The U.S. Coast Guard is part of the recovery efforts.

It's unclear what it was, but one of the explanations for why so many objects that are smaller and moving slower are making the news is that the military is now looking for them.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby take questions during the daily press briefing at the White House Feb.13. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"Modified the filters and gains of radar capabilities to look more discreetly at high altitude, radar cross-section, low-speed objects," said Kirby.

Kirby said the President is putting together a panel of different agencies to better study these recent unidentified objects, which will work to see if they came from the private sector or part of scientific research.