OAW Indoor Sports Complex provides year-round play

OAW Indoor Sports Complex has fields for all sports and all ages
Brian Kramp is at OAW Indoor Sports complex checking out the facility.
Brian Kramp is in New Berlin checking out the OAW Indoor Sports Complex, where sports are meant to be played all year long.
Looking to get in a game of softball, but the cold Wisconsin weather isn’t cooperating?
Brian is in New Berlin with a bunch of guys aged 55 and older that spend their free time in the Winter playing indoor softball.
The Midwest winter storm skirting the Wisconsin-Illinois border might be a headache for our neighbors to the south. But the cold weather is perfect for snow sculpting – and four Wisconsinites did just that in Colorado.
Connor Ingram stopped 26 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-0 win over the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday at BMO Harris Bank Center.