Expand / Collapse search

OAW Indoor Sports Complex provides year-round play

By
Published 
Updated 11:12AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

OAW Indoor Sports Complex has fields for all sports and all ages

Brian Kramp is at OAW Indoor Sports complex checking out the facility.

Brian Kramp is in New Berlin checking out the OAW Indoor Sports Complex, where sports are meant to be played all year long. 

Looking to get in a game of softball, but the cold Wisconsin weather isn’t cooperating?

Brian is in New Berlin with a bunch of guys aged 55 and older that spend their free time in the Winter playing indoor softball.

Wisconsin snow sculptors; champions at international competition
article

Wisconsin snow sculptors; champions at international competition

The Midwest winter storm skirting the Wisconsin-Illinois border might be a headache for our neighbors to the south. But the cold weather is perfect for snow sculpting – and four Wisconsinites did just that in Colorado.

Milwaukee Admirals' 7th-straight win shutout over Rockford
article

Milwaukee Admirals' 7th-straight win shutout over Rockford

Connor Ingram stopped 26 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 2-0 win over the Rockford IceHogs Wednesday at BMO Harris Bank Center.