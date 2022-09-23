'It's traumatizing': 4 found dead at Oak Forest home after barricade situation, fire

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed four people are dead in connection to a barricade situation and house fire in Oak Forest Friday morning.

Oak Forest police responded to domestic disturbance call at a home in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 6:35 a.m.

When police arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds in the driveway and a third victim in the roadway south of the home.

Police pulled the victims into their squad cars and transferred them to a safer location to render aid. The victims were then taken to a local hospital where they were treated and later died.

Police and other law enforcement officials established a perimeter around the home where the suspect was barricaded. The community was alerted to the incident and told to shelter in place.

A child was sent out of the home and evacuated, according to officials. A short time later, officers on the scene saw smoke coming from the home and flames appearing in the front window.

After the fire was put out, emergency personnel entered the home and found a fourth dead person who is believed, at this time, to be the offender in this case.

The Cook County Medical Examiner released the names of the four people killed Friday afternoon.

They have been identified as Briana Rodriguez, 22, Emilio Rodriguez, 20, Lupe Gomez, 43, and Carlos Gomez, 44.

A neighbor told FOX 32 a family of six, a mother, father and four children, live in the Oak Forest home. Another neighbor said two of the children survived, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

"There's some blood in the street, in the cul de sac. According to what we have been told, the wife was trying to get out of the house, and she was shot," neighbors Cheryl and Cody Wilson said.

Neighbors heard multiple gunshots and screaming around 6:30 a.m. They also said there have been multiple domestic issues at the home.

"It's traumatizing," Cheryl and Cody said.

The shelter in place was lifted around 10 a.m. Oak Forest officials say Central Avenue has reopened to traffic.

Another neighbor, who spoke with FOX 32 on the promise of anonymity, recounted the incident, and said one of the daughters ran from across the way to their home.

"Around 6:30, 6:35 this morning, I woke up to the sound of three gunshots and my mom started yelling, shortly after we got a knock on the door, and it was one of the daughters from across the way. And she just explained what was going on. When we looked outside we were able to see a body in the middle of the street," the neighbor said. "I was just in shock, I just couldn’t even imagine it being real, hearing those words… you have this little girl crying, not knowing if her family is alive."

Some of the Oak Forest community schools were sheltered in place as the situation developed. The shelter in place has been lifted and there is no active threat to the community.

As the incident remains ongoing, the Oak Forest High School homecoming parade has been canceled. However, the Homecoming football game is still scheduled for Friday night.

No further information is available at this time.

This report will be updated when more information is made available.