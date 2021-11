article

The Oak Creek Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials said in a Facebook post that Fatimah Abdul-Wahid left her residence early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.

