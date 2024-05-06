Oak Creek squad rear-ended, officer taken to hospital

article

An on-duty Oak Creek officer was involved in a crash on Monday, May 6.

Oak Creek police said it happened around 7:21 p.m. on I-94 near Drexel. The officer’s squad car was rear-ended.

The officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Police said the other driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said no additional information will be released.