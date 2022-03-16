Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek: Possible safety threat at Ninth Grade Center

Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. - An email to parents of students in the Oak Creek School District says police were notified of a possible safety threat at the Ninth Grade Center on Wednesday morning, March 16. The notification happened around 9:45 a.m.

The notice says all ninth grade students were evacuated to the adjacent National Guard facility.  

Out of an abundance of caution, the 10-12 building and Edgewood Elementary is on an administrative hold.  

Oak Creek police are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

