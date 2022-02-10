Oak Creek police shooting justified; DA's office rules

article

A fatal police shooting in Oak Creek is ruled justified by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The suspect, David Marshall Jr., was armed with a rifle when he was shot and killed near the Walmart at 27th and Sycamore in September 2021.

Investigators said he was in the middle of a violent crime spree. Video shows a carjacking just minutes before shots were fired.

Marshall also robbed people at gunpoint, kidnaped a person, and led police on multiple high-speed pursuits.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Lovern stated the following of Marshall in a letter to Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, and the police chiefs of Oak Creek and Franklin:

"His presistence in this conduct after being pursued and surrounded by law enforcement professionals left the officers with no other choice but to use deadly force in order to protect the community."