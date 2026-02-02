Oak Creek police incident, man points gun at officers, refuses commands

article

Oak Creek Police arrested a man on Monday, Feb. 2, after he refused officers' commands and at one point, pointed a gun at officers.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Oak Creek Police Department, at about 10:16 a.m. officers responded to a business in the area of 27th and Rawson for a suspicious man who was inside the business and believed to have stolen something.

When officers got there, they found the man in the parking lot. He refused officers' commands and walked toward the woods. As he was walking, he pointed a gun toward the officers on scene.

He continued to walk away from officers and hid between homes in the area. Officers on scene set up a perimeter to secure the area and used a drone to help find him.

He was found a short time later walking out from between houses and onto Rawson Avenue. Officers on scene continued to give him commands to stop, and he continued to ignore those commands.

Traffic in the area was shut down for safety as the man continued to walk eastbound on Rawson toward the freeway. Officers continued to follow him, attempting to get him to follow commands.

Since the man kept refusing orders, police fired a less lethal bean bag gun at him. The man then stopped walking and was safely taken into custody.

There is no further threat to the area, and no one was injured. The Franklin Police Department assisted.