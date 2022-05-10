Theft suspect struck by vehicle on S. 27th Street: Oak Creek police

Oak Creek police are investigating a pedestrian fatality on S. 27th Street just south of College Avenue.

Officials say around 12:45 p.m., Oak Creek police received a call from a Menards employee -- reporting a retail theft. A description of the suspect was provided and officers were dispatched to the area.

Prior to the arrival of any Oak Creek marked squad cars, an individual matching the retail theft suspect description was seen running northbound from the area. Moments later, the suspect was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Responding officers treated the man – and the Oak Creek Fire Department responded to take over life-saving measures. However, the 41-year-old man was later pronounced deceased.

The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating this incident with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11.