Oak Creek police: Missing man last seen at Pilot Travel Center

The Oak Creek Police Department has asked for help in the search for missing man Joseph Dembosky.

Dembosky was last seen at the Pilot Travel Center near 20th and Ryan – just west of Interstate 94 – in Oak Creek on March 19. Family last heard from him on the phone that same day.

When he was last seen, police said Dembosky was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ben Lockwood at blockwood@oakcreekwi.gov | 414-766-7627; or Officer Derick Slamka at dslamka@oakcreekwi.gov | 414-762-8200.