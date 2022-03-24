Oak Creek police: Missing man last seen at Pilot Travel Center
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department has asked for help in the search for missing man Joseph Dembosky.
Dembosky was last seen at the Pilot Travel Center near 20th and Ryan – just west of Interstate 94 – in Oak Creek on March 19. Family last heard from him on the phone that same day.
When he was last seen, police said Dembosky was wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ben Lockwood at blockwood@oakcreekwi.gov | 414-766-7627; or Officer Derick Slamka at dslamka@oakcreekwi.gov | 414-762-8200.