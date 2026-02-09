Oak Creek key fob theft; man accused of pointing fake gun at police

article

The Brief Cameron Jackson was arrested for allegedly stealing two key fobs from an Oak Creek car dealership and fleeing from police. During a foot pursuit, Jackson allegedly pointed a realistic plastic model of a handgun at officers before being subdued. Jackson faces charges of theft and threatening a court/legal official.



A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of stealing key fobs from a car dealership and pointing a fake handgun at responding police. The accused is Cameron Jackson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Threaten to cause bodily harm to certain individuals involved with a court or legal system

Theft (value not exceeding $2,500)

Initial call

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Oak Creek police responded on Monday morning, Feb. 2, to a car dealership at 27th and Rawson. Employees at the dealership reported a "man who did not work there had been entering cubicles, and they suspected he might be trying to steal keys," the complaint says.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man matching the description of the person in the dealership. He was crouching behind a car. The complaint says police ordered the man to stop, but he began walking away. The man "began reaching towards his waistband despite commands from the officers to show his hands. The man continued walking away and pulled what the officers believed to be a handgun from his waistband. The officers told him to drop it, but instead in pointed it directly at the officers," the complaint says.

The complaint says the man "went between houses and was able to evade the officers for a short period of time." The man was eventually stopped after the officers deployed a beanbag at him. He was arrested and identified as the defendant.

Officers searched the defendant and recovered a key fob in one of the defendant's pockets. In the parking lot where the defendant had been hiding, they found another key fob. Both of the key fobs were identified as being from the car dealership; each valued at about $500.

Also in the defendant's pants, "the officers recovered a plastic model of a handgun, consistent with the object the defendant pointed at them when they were following after him," the complaint says.

Court appearance

What's next:

Jackson made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Feb. 8. A signature bond of $2,500 was set for Jackson.

Jackson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 27.