Oak Creek Green Alert; police seek missing veteran

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The Brief Oak Creek police issued a Green Alert for missing veteran Jason Janczak, last seen March 6. Police say Janczak emailed family on Wednesday, April 8, and is considered at risk. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.



Oak Creek police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing veteran considered at risk.

What we know:

The Oak Creek Police Department issued a Green Alert for 55-year-old Jason Janczak, who was last seen or heard from by family on March 6 in Oak Creek.

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Authorities said Janczak is no longer communicating with family. On April 8, police say he sent an email to family expressing suicidal ideations.

Janczak is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Police say he may be driving a red 2022 Subaru Impreza with Wisconsin license plate APM7707.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.