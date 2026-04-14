Oak Creek baby boy born on 414 Day at 4:14 a.m.
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MILWAUKEE - A family from Oak Creek is proud of their newborn boy who was born at 4:14 a.m. on 414 Day – April 14, 2026.
Baby born at 4:14 a.m. on 414 Day
What we know:
The family reached out to FOX6 News about their newborn boy whose name is Theodore Walter. He was born at the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin birth center.
Theodore measured in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces – and 21 inches long.
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Theodore has two other brothers – and we couldn't be more happy for the family.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the family of young Theodore Walter.