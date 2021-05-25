Not guilty plea: Dominick Black accused of buying gun for Rittenhouse

A 19-year-old man accused of buying a gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty in Kenosha County court on Tuesday, May 25.

Dominick Black faces two charges of intentionally selling a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse gave Black money to purchase the rifle last May.

Kyle Rittenhouse pretrial hearing, May 21

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people during unrest in Kenosha last summer.

Jury selection in Black's trial is set for Sept. 13.