Northwestern Mutual commits $5M to Children's Wisconsin

Northwestern Mutual, through its foundation, on Thursday, Feb. 25 announced a $5 million commitment to Children’s Wisconsin to support its MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The funding, which will span five years through 2025, represents the company’s largest standalone donation connected to its national philanthropic cause of childhood cancer, according to a news release.

The partnership will launch both in-hospital navigator and psychosocial programs to help guide patients and families through diagnoses, treatment and recovery. It will also expand existing programs and services to continue to provide outpatient care for children with cancer and blood disorders.

"Through this contribution, patients and families will experience individualized patient support and greater access to resources for navigating their journeys from diagnosis to healing," said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We’re proud to help strengthen the exceptional care childhood cancer patients receive at Children’s Wisconsin."

Children's Wisconsin

This donation will also support patient care and a community navigator for families impacted by sickle cell disease.

"Since their first gift in 1978, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of the Children’s Wisconsin mission," said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation. "This $5 million commitment will help every single child and family who turn to Children’s Wisconsin when they are diagnosed with childhood cancer or blood disorders."

MACC Fund Center Clinic

The MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Wisconsin is the largest cancer program in Wisconsin.

With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $35 million and funded over 455,000 hours of research through the program.

To recognize the donation, the hospital will also feature the Northwestern Mutual Welcome & Information Center at the main entrance of its new Clinics Building 1 at the Milwaukee location.

