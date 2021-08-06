Northwestern Mutual requires vaccination on campuses

On Friday, August 6, Northwestern Mutual announced they will be requiring employees and contractors who access campuses to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination effective immediately.

A release said, in part:

We are committed to creating a workplace and employee experience that strengthens our culture and drives the performance of our business. The health and wellbeing of our workforce will continue to be our highest priority and we believe that vaccination plays a key role in achieving this goal.

About 2,200 people work from campuses in Milwaukee, Franklin and New York.

Northwestern Mutual joins a growing list of businesses requiring vaccination.

