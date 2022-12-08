Northridge Lake deaths; woman, girl found in submerged car

A Milwaukee woman and a 7-year-old girl were found in a vehicle submerged in Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The car broke through the snow fence off Brown Deer Road on its way into Northridge Lake. Police are trying to figure out why.

A water rescue ended in tragedy after a witness saw something out of place -- a car in the water.

Northridge Lake

It took Milwaukee police and fire crews just minutes to get to work. FOX's cameras were there when the fire department's diver entered the water after 12:30 p.m. They found two people, including a child, and pulled them out. Both victims, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 7-year-old girl, died some time after.

Detectives spent much of Thursday afternoon examining the car, re-tracing its tracks and searching for answers before towing the car out of the lake by nightfall.

As of Thursday night, police were still working to determine any relationship between the woman and girl and what led to this crash.