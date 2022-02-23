North Shore MS in Hartland evacuated due to 'ongoing investigation'

article

North Shore Middle School students on Wednesday, Feb. 23 were moved to South Elementary School due to an "ongoing investigation," according to a letter sent to parents.

According to the letter, North Shore students that carpool or are bused will be released to parents alphabetically by last name from Hartland South according to the schedule below:

A-F: 12:15 p.m.

G-L: 12:30 p.m.

M-P: 12:45 p.m.

Q-Z: 1:00 p.m.

Parents should enter Hartland South on the far south driveway.

Students who walk will be released at 1:15 p.m. If you are unable to pick up your North Shore Middle School student early, there is no need to contact the school – they will keep them at South Elementary and they will ride the bus home at the end of the day.

All Hartland North and Hartland South students will continue with their normal school schedules for the day.