Expand / Collapse search

North Shore MS in Hartland evacuated due to 'ongoing investigation'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:42PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

HARTLAND, Wis. - North Shore Middle School students on Wednesday, Feb. 23 were moved to South Elementary School due to an "ongoing investigation," according to a letter sent to parents.

According to the letter, North Shore students that carpool or are bused will be released to parents alphabetically by last name from Hartland South according to the schedule below:

  • A-F:  12:15  p.m.
  • G-L:  12:30  p.m.
  • M-P:  12:45 p.m.
  • Q-Z:  1:00  p.m.

Parents should enter Hartland South on the far south driveway.

Students who walk will be released at 1:15 p.m.  If you are unable to pick up your North Shore Middle School student early, there is no need to contact the school – they will keep them at South Elementary and they will ride the bus home at the end of the day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All Hartland North and Hartland South students will continue with their normal school schedules for the day.

State of Milwaukee County; Executive David Crowley gives address
article

State of Milwaukee County; Executive David Crowley gives address

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley presented on Wednesday, Feb. 23 his 2022 State of the County address.

Cut your entertainment costs
article

Cut your entertainment costs

No matter how you watch your favorite shows, you might feel like you're paying too much for TV each month. The experts share advice on how you can save money.

Wisconsin winter weather fall injuries send 60+ to hospital

Wisconsinites spent the day Tuesday, Feb. 22 trying different ways to clear the ice, and slips and falls sent a rash of people to the hospital.