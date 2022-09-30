North Avenue to reopen Friday between WIS 100 and 118th Street

article

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to reopen North Avenue, between WIS 100/Mayfair Road and 118th Street, on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30.

As the reconstruction of I-41 and the bridges over North Avenue continues, please note the following:

North Avenue will be opened to one lane eastbound and two lanes westbound.

The I-41 entrance and exit ramps are scheduled to remain closed through fall 2023.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.