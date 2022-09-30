Expand / Collapse search

North Avenue to reopen Friday between WIS 100 and 118th Street

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to reopen North Avenue, between WIS 100/Mayfair Road and 118th Street, on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. 

As the reconstruction of I-41 and the bridges over North Avenue continues, please note the following: 

  • North Avenue will be opened to one lane eastbound and two lanes westbound. 
  • The I-41 entrance and exit ramps are scheduled to remain closed through fall 2023. 

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.