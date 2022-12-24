NORAD Santa Tracker: Where is Santa Claus? 🎅

article

There's a way to track Santa's journey all the way to your house on Saturday, Dec. 24 as he delivers presents around the world.

Luckily the winter storm did not affect Santa's journey, and he still plans to stick to his tight schedule.

For decades, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking Santa on his trip around the world.

NORAD uses radar satellites and fighter jets to keep an eye on Santa during his travels.

1,500 volunteers will be available to answer phone calls Saturday night from children wanting to know Santa's location and schedule.

To track Santa on his lengthy adventure around the world, click here.