Noah’s Ark reopens May 28

Noah's Ark Water Park will reopen May 28. The 2022 season at Noah’s Ark Waterpark will be the longest season since 2019, with ten more days.

To get the best value for the tastiest season at Noah’s Ark Waterpark, snag a 2022 Season Pass.

Many Season Passes offer discounts on cabanas, food, retail, and lockers, plus the ability to bring friends at a discounted rate. Three-payment plans are available and start as low as $19 per month.

Single-day tickets are on sale now for a limited time at $29.99, $25 off the standard gate price. For more information on the 2022 Season, including special events and admission offers, visit NoahsArkWaterpark.com.