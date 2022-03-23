No Summerfest COVID protocols, full slate of events back in 2022

Summer 2022 is looking to be a more normal one in Milwaukee -- at least at Maier Festival Park. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. representatives spoke before Milwaukee's Board of Harbor Commissioners and the Finance and Marketing Committee Wednesday, March 23.

"To date, and again, it’s very fluid, we’re about 55 events altogether," said Sarah Pancheri.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials are looking ahead to festival season filled with events.

"Thrilled to be back in June and July, standard dates for the festival," said Pancheri of Summerfest. "It just feels good to say it because not only is Summerfest going to be back, but all the other events that we’ve known and come to cherish in Milwaukee."

With COVID-19 protocols no longer in place, the corporation is set to bring back ethnic festivals and a more normal Summerfest in 2022. Summerfest 2021 took place in September with a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result required to attend.

"It’s going to be an incredible season with lots of activity," said Pancheri.

Officials said they're expecting the largest crowds yet in summer 2022 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

"Celebrating music," said Pancheri. "That’s what brought us together for so long, and we’re excited to be celebrating that again."

With larger crowds, the security team is also prepping ahead of festival season.

"We reached out to the FBI," said Derrick Harris, security director. "They’re going to provide active shooter, active response training to the staff at MWF this year."

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. officials said Wednesday there are still a lot of announcements to come.