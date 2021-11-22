No-Knead Focaccia Bread: recipe

Forget the rolls – make your own bread for Thanksgiving!

In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to make No-Knead Focaccia Bread.

This recipe uses a 9-inch cake or 8x8 metal pan

You can double the recipe for a 13x9 inch pan

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp honey

1 tsp salt

1 1/8 tsp of instant dry active yeast (1/2 packet)

1 cup warm tap water

1 tbsp butter for greasing pan

3 tbsp olive oil, divided, plus more for handling bread

Italian seasoning, or dried rosemary/thyme/oregano

2 garlic cloves, minced

Flaky sea salt for topping

Directions:

1. In a medium/large bowl, whisk yeast, honey, and warm water and let sit 5 minutes, until it foams or gets creamy.

2. Add flour and salt and mix with a rubber spatula until a sticky dough forms and no dry streaks remain.

3. Pour 2 tbsp olive oil in a large bowl. Transfer dough to bowl and turn and fold to coat it in oil. Cover and chill in refrigerator for at least 8 hours, or overnight. Dough should double in size. (If you’re in a rush, you can also let sit in room temperature for 3-4 hours until double in size.)

4. Generously butter metal pan, then pour 1 tbsp. olive oil into center of pan. Keeping the dough in the bowl and using a fork in each hand, gather up the edges of dough farthest from you and lift up and over into the center of the bowl. Give bowl a quarter turn and repeat process. Do this 2 more times and form dough into rough ball. Transfer dough to prepared pan and pour any leftover oil from bowl into dough to coat it. Let rise, uncovered, for an additional 2-3 hours.

Advertisement

5. Preheat oven for 450 degrees. Lightly oil hands and gently stretch out dough to fill pan. Dimple focaccia with your fingers. Drizzle top with more olive oil and sprinkle with garlic, herb seasoning, and sea salt. Bake focaccia for 20-30 minutes, until puffed and golden brown all over. Wait about 10-15 minutes before slicing and serving.