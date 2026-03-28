'No Kings' protests: Shorewood rally part of nationwide demonstrations

The Brief Thousands of "No Kings" rallies were planned across the country on Saturday. In Shorewood, thousands of people stood with posters and signs along Capitol Drive. Republican organizations, in response, voiced criticism of Gov. Evers and Democrats.



Thousands of "No Kings" rallies were planned across the country on Saturday, including in the Milwaukee area where people protested against President Donald Trump's policies and other issues.

What they're saying:

More than 2,000 people showed up in Shorewood, standing along Capitol Drive with posters and signs. Several people who spoke to FOX6 News said they participated for a number of reasons that included protecting the U.S. Constitution, ending hate, immigration and human rights.

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"There are many reasons people are out here. If you read the signs, everybody has something, but collectively, this is a country that is by the people for the people," said Kate, who did not give her last name.

"Right now is a turning point for a country," another protester said.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ "No Kings" protest along Capitol Drive in Shorewood

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The Shorewood protest's organizer said they've held three other "No Kings" rallies, but the one on Saturday afternoon was the biggest thus far.

The other side:

In a statement, Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Anika Rickard said:

"The only wannabe king in Wisconsin is Tony Evers. He unilaterally raised taxes for 400 years and continues to try to consolidate power in the Executive Branch with the help of the far-left Supreme Court. While these protesters cry wolf, Republicans are delivering real results for every Wisconsinite."

Wisconsin Young Republicans Chair Kyle Shroeder said of the planned rallies:

"Wisconsinites are opening up their property tax bills seeing year one of 400 of Tony Evers 400-year property tax increase. If democrats were truly for "No Kings", they’d limit the king-like authority Tony Evers used to increase property taxes."