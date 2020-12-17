No Christmas tree? No problem! There are other ways to style your ornaments without a tree. Brian is with The Flower Lady getting decorating ideas for the holiday.

About The Flower Lady (website)

The Flower Lady is one of the Milwaukee area’s best-known and most-respected florists. Under the artistic and stylistic direction of Deb Fowler, who founded The Flower Lady in 1994, the store has helped the community mark life’s special occasions—big and small—through generations.

Deb lovingly attributes her lifelong passion for art, design and nature to her Grandmother, Phyllis, who reveled in in the simple pleasures of hanging laundry in the breeze, foraging mushrooms in the forest, and growing fruits and veggies to feed her family. She was the embodiment of Mother Nature, and it rubbed off on Deb.

Deb knew at a young age that she was an artist and by third grade her vision of owning her own store selling her art and handmade objects was coming into focus.

Before she made that childhood dream a reality, Deb received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design and worked as a graphic designer. Looking for a different artistic challenge, she tested her botanical creations at Wauwatosa’s green market, where her one-of-a-kind wreaths, arrangements and fresh florals sold out weekly. This success was the springboard to opening her original tiny shop on Harwood Avenue.

Still flourishing 26 years later, Deb describes her full-service lifestyle boutique in the historic Dittmar-Robinson Building in downtown Wauwatosa as “inspired by nature and fueled by creativity.” Complementing an ever-present array of impeccably-arranged fresh flowers, shoppers find vintage items, occasional furniture, home décor, original artwork (including Deb’s personal creations), greeting cards, unique gifts, jewelry, natural botanicals and more – offered with keen attention to detail and highly personalized service. Her store is a wonderland of tantalizing botanicals, gifts and decor all creatively displayed, and has become a cornerstone of the Wauwatosa Village.