Expand / Collapse search

No Bastille Days in 2021; Jazz in the Park may come in late summer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Lower East Side
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - East Town Association organizers announced on Thursday, April 1 that Milwaukee's Bastille Days festival will not be held in summer 2021. 

Officials say event organizers have begun planning for July 2022. Dates will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Jazz in the Park will not be held in June, July, or August 2021. Officials are only saying to stay tuned for further details regarding late summer Jazz in the Park plans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

First 70° day of the year possible on Easter, warmer weather sticks around
slideshow

First 70° day of the year possible on Easter, warmer weather sticks around

After a brief cool down to begin April only warmer weather is ahead as temperatures are favored to reach the 60s and 70s routinely heading into mid-April

April Fools! MCTS announces all-new Fish-n-Trips Line 😉
slideshow

April Fools! MCTS announces all-new Fish-n-Trips Line 😉

The Milwaukee County Transit System gets a kudos for this hilarious April Fools post -- announcing a new bus line (not really).

Car lot tied to death of MU dean has a dozen unlicensed drivers

A used car salesman is charged with killing a Marquette dean. A FOX6 investigation finds he's not the only unlicensed driver working for the car lot.