No Bastille Days in 2021; Jazz in the Park may come in late summer

article

East Town Association organizers announced on Thursday, April 1 that Milwaukee's Bastille Days festival will not be held in summer 2021.

Officials say event organizers have begun planning for July 2022. Dates will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Jazz in the Park will not be held in June, July, or August 2021. Officials are only saying to stay tuned for further details regarding late summer Jazz in the Park plans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android