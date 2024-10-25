No-Bake Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Granola Bars; National Pumpkin Day
MILWAUKEE - National Pumpkin Day is tomorrow, and Hunger Task Force is helping us celebrate! Carmen Baldwin shares a recipe for no-bake pumpkin chocolate chip granola bars.
No-Bake Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
Ingredients
- 2 cups of gluten-free rolled oats
- 1/3 cup of pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup of nut or seed butter of choice
- 3 Tbsp. of pure maple syrup
- 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 tsp. of pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup of chopped pecans (substitute pepitas or sunflower seed for nut-free)
- 1/4 cup of mini-chocolate chips
Instructions
- In a food process or blender, combine the oats, pumpkin puree, nut or seed butter, syrup, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract. Process on low for a few seconds. Process just until mixed well (note: some of the oats will remain whole).
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl and then fold in pecans and chocolate chips.
- Line a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap or parchment.
- Transfer the mixture into the loaf pan, spread it out and press down firmly (very firmly – this is important).
- Place the pan in the freezer for 30 minutes before slicing into 8 bars or 10 squares.
- Bars hold up best if stored in an airtight container in the fridge.