No-Bake Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Granola Bars; National Pumpkin Day

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  October 25, 2024 12:09pm CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - National Pumpkin Day is tomorrow, and Hunger Task Force is helping us celebrate! Carmen Baldwin shares a recipe for no-bake pumpkin chocolate chip granola bars.

No-Bake Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
Ingredients

  • 2 cups of gluten-free rolled oats
  • 1/3 cup of pumpkin puree
  • 1/4 cup of nut or seed butter of choice
  • 3 Tbsp. of pure maple syrup
  • 1 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 tsp. of pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup of chopped pecans (substitute pepitas or sunflower seed for nut-free)
  • 1/4 cup of mini-chocolate chips

Instructions

  • In a food process or blender, combine the oats, pumpkin puree, nut or seed butter, syrup, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract. Process on low for a few seconds. Process just until mixed well (note: some of the oats will remain whole).
  • Transfer the mixture to a bowl and then fold in pecans and chocolate chips.
  • Line a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap or parchment.
  • Transfer the mixture into the loaf pan, spread it out and press down firmly (very firmly – this is important).
  • Place the pan in the freezer for 30 minutes before slicing into 8 bars or 10 squares.
  • Bars hold up best if stored in an airtight container in the fridge.