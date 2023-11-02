Nicolet student child porn investigation, explicit videos leaked

Nicolet High School students leaked sexually explicit videos of other students, Glendale police said Thursday.

Two students are in custody after the videos circulated on social media. They could be charged with child pornography – and face serious prison time.

According to a search warrant, the students posted a video to Instagram that shows three 14-year-old Nicolet students engaging in sexual activity last weekend. Court document said, after a breakup at a sleepover, some of the kids talked about leaking the video.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Being mean online or on cellphones – I’d say it’s kind of like a rite of passage or something a lot of kids experience," said Kristine Jacobs, a Children's Wisconsin child and family therapist.

Nicolet Schools Superintendent Greg Kabara said the incident happened off school grounds and not on a school issued device. He said the school got involved when a staff member made a mandatory report to a school resource officer about the video.

Nicolet High School

"I think it’s very normal for kids when they first get access to technology and cellphones, they try risky things," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said a teen's brain isn't fully developed to understand the consequences. In this case, the teens involved could face multiple charges – including second-degree sexual assault of a child, and possession of child pornography.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The black letter of the law is – it doesn’t matter what age you are – if you possess this material, you’re in possession of child pornography, regardless of it’s source," said Chris Cherella, a criminal defense attorney.

Cherella said this is a reminder to parents to be strict when monitoring what kids are doing online.

The incident remains under investigation, and formal criminal charges have not yet been filed. Kabara said the school district takes this seriously and "will continue to reinforce ethical technology best practices, and the long-term impact of social and digital technology, with students."

Full statement from Kabara:

The social media situation under investigation by the Glendale Police Department is about an incident that occurred over the weekend, off of school grounds, not during school hours, and not on a school issued device or via a school wifi network.

Nicolet became involved in the situation when a staff member made a mandatory report to a School Resource Officer from the Glendale Police Department regarding the video of the weekend incident that occurred in the community.

Nicolet works to cultivate an environment where students feel safe reporting off-campus incidents to staff. We take our role as mandatory reporters seriously in order to maintain that safe environment. When students report a concerning off-campus incident that impacts our school, we elevate them to the trusted local authorities and support our students with any additional needs we can while on the school campus. Nicolet will continue to reinforce ethical technology best practices, and the long-term impact of social and digital technology, with students.

Any questions regarding the ongoing investigation should be directed to the Glendale Police Department.