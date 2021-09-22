Expand / Collapse search

Nicolet High School threat, evacuation: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Nicolet HS evacuated after threat

Nicolet High School was evacuated on Wednesday after a threatening call was made around noon, Glendale police said.

GLENDALE, Wis. - Nicolet High School was evacuated on Wednesday, Sept. 22 after a threatening call was made around noon, Glendale police said.

The school decided to evacuate as a precaution. Due to the timing, police said the school chose to release students early for the day.

Glendale police searched the school and found nothing suspicious but are still investigating the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fatal Milwaukee vehicle fire near 16th and Cleveland

The Milwaukee County medical examiner says one person died in a vehicle fire near 16th and Cleveland in Milwaukee Tuesday night

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash: Suspect arrested, vehicle recovered
article

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash: Suspect arrested, vehicle recovered

Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old Milwaukee man for his alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened near Fond du Lac and Locust early on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Mount Pleasant traffic stop, pursuit leads to arrest of 18-year-old
article

Mount Pleasant traffic stop, pursuit leads to arrest of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop that led to a police pursuit in Mount Pleasant.