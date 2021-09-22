Nicolet High School threat, evacuation: police

Nicolet HS evacuated after threat
GLENDALE, Wis. - Nicolet High School was evacuated on Wednesday, Sept. 22 after a threatening call was made around noon, Glendale police said.
The school decided to evacuate as a precaution. Due to the timing, police said the school chose to release students early for the day.
Glendale police searched the school and found nothing suspicious but are still investigating the incident.
