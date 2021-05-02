Police: 2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened Sunday morning, May 2.

The first shooting was a result of an argument. It happened around 9:15 a.m. near 96th and Beatrice on the city's far north side. The victim, a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened near 13th and Burleigh shortly before 11 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 41-year-old woman, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked into the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in each case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.